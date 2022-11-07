Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $232,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Insider Activity

Autoliv Stock Up 6.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALV stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

