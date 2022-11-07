Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $442.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

