Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.2 %

AVY opened at $174.56 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

