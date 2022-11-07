Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $231.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.04.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 92.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 192.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

