Aviva PLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,394 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $51,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN stock opened at 31.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

