Aviva PLC Acquires 1,912 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.