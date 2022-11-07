Aviva PLC Acquires 2,887 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.