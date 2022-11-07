Aviva PLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $36.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

