Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 8.8 %

X stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.