Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 31,481 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

