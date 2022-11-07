Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

