Aviva PLC Buys 1,536 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.