Aviva PLC Buys 20,235 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 623.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Upstart Stock Down 2.0 %

UPST stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $342.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

