Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 131,860 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,854,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 126.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.

SWN opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

