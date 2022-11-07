Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $80.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

