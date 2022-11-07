Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.2% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 347.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

