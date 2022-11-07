Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,604 shares of company stock worth $478,439. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

