Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.28.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.