Aviva PLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

