Aviva PLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 8.6 %

RNG stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

