Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,997.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 1,878,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

SIRI opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

