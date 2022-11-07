Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,726 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Up 1.3 %
News stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.
Insider Transactions at News
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
News Company Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
