Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,726 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 1.3 %

News stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.