Aviva PLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,461 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 729,268 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 386,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kinross Gold

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

