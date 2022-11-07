Aviva PLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
