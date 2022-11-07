Aviva PLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.