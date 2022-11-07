Aviva PLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Weibo by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.51.

Weibo Trading Up 3.8 %

WB opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

