Aviva PLC Purchases 44,300 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Aviva PLC grew its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,501 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iQIYI by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

