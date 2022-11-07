Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.
Ovintiv Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
