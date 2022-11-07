Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Shares of SEE stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

