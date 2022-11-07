Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,167 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Tapestry by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,392 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $4,038,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

