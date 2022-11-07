Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AQN opened at $11.06 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.