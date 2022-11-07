Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 219.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.