Aviva PLC Sells 12,353 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONL stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

ONL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

