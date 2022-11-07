Aviva PLC Sells 14,557 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

