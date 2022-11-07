Aviva PLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $70.35 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

