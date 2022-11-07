Aviva PLC Sells 25,000 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.23. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

