Aviva PLC Sells 271 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth $32,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $156.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

