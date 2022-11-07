Aviva PLC Sells 304 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Ubiquiti Stock Down 8.6 %
NYSE UI opened at $297.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Ubiquiti Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquiti (UI)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.