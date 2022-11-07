Aviva PLC Sells 304 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE UI opened at $297.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 228.08%. The business had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.