Aviva PLC Sells 51,074 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,074 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.41.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

