Aviva PLC Sells 5,366 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in News by 77.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

