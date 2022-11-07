Aviva PLC Takes $733,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Stride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LRN opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
