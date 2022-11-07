Aviva PLC Takes Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.9 %

About Sapiens International

SPNS opened at $17.76 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

