B. Riley Comments on Tellurian Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

