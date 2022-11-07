B. Riley Weighs in on TTM Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for TTM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 533,142 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 319,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.