Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,671,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Apple by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

