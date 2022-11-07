Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 158,588 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

