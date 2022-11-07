Bank of America Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,250.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,474.50.

Booking Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,802.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,939.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

