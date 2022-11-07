Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 8,735 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,532,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90. The company has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

