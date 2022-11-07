Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 729.20 ($8.43).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.92) to GBX 720 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.27) to GBX 800 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.21) to GBX 711 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($6.91) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.52) to GBX 675 ($7.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 645 ($7.46) on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.50 ($7.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 599.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 532.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.77.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.