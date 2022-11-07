Beck Bode LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,309.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

