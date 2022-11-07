Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

